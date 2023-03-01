Mercedes third force, maybe

“The second force is Aston Martin“. Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff in the light of what he observed on the track in the three days of winter testing that took place in Bahrain on the Sakhir track exactly one week ago indicated the Mercedes ‘customer’ team as the main challenger to Red Bull at least as regards the first appointment of the season. As also underlined during the analysis by our Federico Albano, the AMR23 with Fernando Alonso at the wheel showed off in the last afternoon session an awesome race simulation without reporting a particular degradation of the tires with all the compounds used. Precisely this showdown by Alonso and Aston Martin prompted more than one engineer in the paddock to indicate the AMR23 as a real threat to the Mercedes W14 at least at the start of the season.

Hamilton’s admission

The seven-time world champion dreams of conquering again that eighth title that eluded him in Abu Dhabi in 2021 on the last lap when Max Verstappen at the end of an imponderable domino effect took the world crown held tight for practically the entire championship. The Mercedes driver ‘just’ needs to win one more title to become the winningest driver of all time by all statistical headings. In 2023, however, it won’t be easy, at least in the early stages of the season: “This year we have some things we need to work on. Not everything is perfect yet and we are still not able to match the Red Bulls at the moment, and maybe not even the Ferraris“explained the pilot from Stevenage according to what was reported by theHANDLE.

Porpoising exorcised

Mercedes’ hope is to find the perfect window of use for the W14 still conceived according to the ‘zero sides’ concept which had promised legendary performance in the winter of 2022. In fact, in Bahrain, during the test the 2023 Mercedes did not seem subject to the porpoising that had turned 2022 into a nightmare for Hamilton and Russell for at least two-thirds of the season: “The hopping is gone and there are a couple of elements that have been improved so far. Who knows where we will be next week. We just have to stay positive and keep pushing.”Hamilton added.

Reliability doesn’t matter

George Russell approaching 2023 had underlined the strengths of the 2022 Mercedes by mainly pointing the reliability and the strategic efficiency of the Brackley team’s wall. During the second day of testing, however, Russell himself had to give up in the face of a problem that knocked out the hydraulics of the W14. Another wake-up call after the one that drastically reduced the shakedown at Silverstone immediately after the presentation. Hamilton, however, is not particularly worried: “Reliability has generally been good. We had one problem and stopped by, but overall it was fine. We’re not exactly where we want to be, but it’s a good platform to start from.”