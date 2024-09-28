by VALERIO BARRETTA

Hamilton in MotoGP

Lewis’ future Hamilton it could not only embrace Ferrari, but also two wheels. The seven-time F1 world champion, as we reported, is strongly interested in investing in MotoGP by becoming a team owner. Now this interest has also been confirmed by Greg Maffei, CEO of Liberty Media (which acquired the championship while awaiting approval from the EU antitrust).

Maffei’s words

“When we announced the acquisition of MotoGP we immediately had people who they called us and said they wanted to buy a team, including Hamilton himself“, said Maffei speaking at Goldman Sachs Communacopia & Technology Conference. “These people saw what happened with Formula 1 and now they want to follow us. Major suppliers called us, telling us they wanted to get involved. Unfortunately I had to reply to them that we couldn’t really talk about it until we got the approval of the European Union, but we would like to do it once we got the okay“.

Gresini doesn’t sell

In April Liberty Media acquired 86% of Dorna Sports (which in turn secured the commercial rights to MotoGP until 2060) for 4.2 billion euros. A maneuver that is being examined by the European Commission, the competition guarantor.

Liberty Media would, of course, approve the entry of a global superstar like Hamilton into MotoGP. It is not clear, however, which team Sir Lewis is interested in and at the same time who he is willing to sell considering that the advent of Liberty Media could multiply the revenues of MotoGP and teams just as happened in F1. It is no coincidence that the Gresini team denied any possibility of a sale at Misano.