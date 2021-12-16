The first season of Extreme E ends with the Jurassic X Prix in southern England. Two contenders for the title: the team of Nico Rosberg and that of Lewis Hamilton. Another mockery for the Englishman or a rematch after the Formula 1 World Championship lost on the last lap?

Who knows if Lewis Hamilton, crowned knight for sporting merits at Windsor Castle, has had time these days to think and realize that a week after losing the Formula 1 World Championship he finds himself fighting for another title. Not in first person, as he would like to do as a lover of the world of 360-degree motors as he is, but with his team (X44) in Extreme E. Yes, because the championship reserved for electric SUVs comes to the end of the first season with the Jurassic X Prix in Dorset, on the south coast of England, between Bournemouth and Exeter. Who contends for the title? The team of Nico Rosberg (RXR), watching everyone from above. Remake of the 2016 F1 World Championship or a turnaround by Lewis’s team? We will see some good ones.

Extreme E, Loeb and Rosberg heat up the Jurassic X Prix – The St. Elena, the ship that transports Odyssey 21 electric SUVs around the world, has long since docked on the south coast of England. The teams, mechanics, drivers and staff of the nine teams taking part in the championship are finalizing the procedures to begin the last weekend of a thrilling 2021 season, with overtaking, accidents and sudden twists. Sebastien Loeb, driver of Lewis Hamilton’s X44 team, and Nico Rosberg himself, owner of the RXR team, warmed up the cold British weekend – as can be seen from the tweet above which shows the conditions of the ground -. “This year we have seen championships go in ways that we never expected – warns the nine-time WRC World Champion – so don’t consider us out of the game already.” Rosberg, for his part, is confident of the advantage and trusts his drivers: “Molly Taylor and Johan Kristoffersson are very talented and experienced drivers, so they are not under pressure”.

Extreme E, Jurassic X Prix: Hamilton vs Rosberg – Of the nine teams taking part in the championship, two are fighting for the title: Rosberg’s team leads with 129 points, Hamilton’s team chases at 113. Since points are also awarded for qualifying, semifinals and crazy race, as well as for the final, there are many combinations. Of course, given that points are also awarded to the last classified, Rosberg’s team would just need to do two calculations to take the title home. Even assuming that Sebastien Loeb and Cristina Gutierrez get the maximum score – 37 points – the Molly Taylor-Johan Kristoffersson duo would only need 21 points. An average well within the reach of the championship team leader. The challenge for third place is intense, with the Andretti team having only one point ahead of Jenson Button’s team. But watch out for Jutta Kleinschmidt and Mattias Ekstrom (Abt Cupra), -10 from the podium but in great shape in Sardinia despite a final that ended without… a goalkeeper!

Extreme E, Jurassic X Prix: the program – The format does not change for the grand final, with qualifying on Saturday and the semifinals and the final on Sunday. Here are the times (Italian time) to follow the British weekend, visible on the Sportmediaset.it website, on the Extreme E official website and on the Extreme E social media pages YouTube, Facebook and Twitter. The final will also be broadcast on TV on the Mediaset 20 channel.

Extreme E, the ranking – Here is the situation in the league before the last round of the inaugural season.

1. RXR (Kristoffersson / Taylor) 129 points

2. X44 (Loeb / Gutierrez) 113

3. Andretti United (T. Hansen / Munnings) 93

4. JBXE (K. Hansen / Ahlin-Kottulinsky) 92

5. Abt Cupra (Ekstrom / Kleinschmidt) 83

6. Acciona (Sainz / Sanz) 78

7. Chip Ganassi Racing (Leduc / Price) 63

8. Veloce Racing (Sarrazin / Gilmour) 60

9. Xite Energy (Bennett / Gz) 55

