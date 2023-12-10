The trophy of discord

The controversial push and pull on the axis Mercedes-Hamilton-FIA is enriched with a new detail, after the speculations that emerged this morning on alleged abandonment by the British champion of the trophy awarded to him by the federation in the Baku Gala as third place in the 2023 Formula 1 World Championship. Hamilton’s gesture would have been symbolic and protest against the FIA, in support of Toto and Susie Wolff after the attack suffered by the leaders of the federation.

Now however, according to what was reported in a tweet by the authoritative British site The RaceMercedes would have abandoning the trophy denied by Hamilton.

❗️ Mercedes on speculation Hamilton gave away his P3 trophy. “Lewis accepted the offer from [FIA gala] officials for the trophy to be sent on to the team and therefore left it in their care. We can confirm he did not give the trophy to anyone ‘as a gift’ as has been speculated.” — The Race (@wearetherace) December 10, 2023

Mercedes denies abandonment

“Lewis accepted the officials’ offer [del gala FIA] to send the trophy to the team and then entrusted it to them. We can confirm that he did not give the trophy to anyone ‘as a gift’, as has been speculated.”the statement released by the Brackley team.

The mystery, however, remains why the photos taken by Nihad Nesirlithe Azeri boy who was present at the Baku Gala and who says he took – after receiving Hamilton’s approval – the trophy awarded to #44, they actually seem authentic. At this point probably only Hamilton himself could actually solve the ‘mystery’ of this trophy, where it is, and above all explain whether there was actually a polemical intent on his part towards the FIA.