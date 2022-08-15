Lewis Hamilton continues what he himself called the “I travel in search of my roots“. The seven-time world champion, on vacation like all Formula 1 drivers, flew to Africa: he first visited Namibia and Rwanda, then Kenya. Here is the Reteti Elephant Sanctuary, the area that helps and protects orphaned animals. On social media Hamilton has published beautiful photos that portray him with baby giraffe and elephant.

This is his message on Instagram: “Thanks to the wonderful people of the Reteti Animal Sanctuary for not only hosting us, but above all for dedicating their time to rescue, search and conservation. It is the first indigenous, community-run African shrine. The work he does for these animals should inspire us all. It welcomes orphaned animals that probably wouldn’t make it on their own and sets them free when they are strong enough. This was a really important experience, which reinforces the fact that we all share this planet. We are not above animalswe are with them. More often than not, we are guests in their homes. Each day in the motherland is more beautiful than the previous one“.