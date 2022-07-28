A few days after the French Grand Prix, which ended with the first ‘double podium’ of the Mercedes in this season, Lewis Hamilton shows up in Hungary with the clear aim of being able to repeat what was done at Paul Ricard. The starting conditions, however, do not seem to fully favor the reigning champion team, despite the evident progress made on the race pace. To put the Anglo-German house in greater difficulty, in fact, is the obstacle of the qualificationshowever, a decisive session on a circuit like the Hungaroring, not very favorable to overtaking.

The seven-time world champion is aware of this limit, already seen in France as well as in previous events: “We cannot say that we have turned – Hamilton explained to Sky Sports – we have been working for a long time, and we are making progress slowly. In the last weekend we took a step back, or the others managed to improve. The fact is that we suffered a delay of almost a second on the flying lap. On the contrary, our race pace has improved, and reliability is exceptional. We also bet on the fact that various competitors did not reach the finish line, but despite this we still have a lot of work to do ”.

The Brit also commented on the retirement of Sebastian Vettel, a rival in a thousand battles: “I heard the news this morning. In a way I knew it would come, since there had been some signs, but of course the official is another thing. It is sad to know that she has stopped. I haven’t had a lot of time to think about the whole journey we’ve done together, but I’d say him he is one of the few people in Formula 1 who hasn’t made me feel alone“Hamilton told reporters. “He has been close to Me on many occasions. I remember, I think it was 2007, his press conference in Magny-Cours and his very explicit intervention of him during the drivers briefing, and then I realized that he would become a leading figure in the sport. But then, seeing his success with him and seeing that he puts others before himself, he was so brave to speak up and stand up for what he believes in. I think he is one of the greatest people we have seen in the sport. We need others like him. When we were younger we didn’t have time to stop and talk about our personal lives or our interests. Over time, we began to see each other, to take bold steps and to stand up for the things we believe in. We were able to support each other: he supported me a lot, and I like to think that I did it with him too. We will continue to be friends“.