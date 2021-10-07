The F1 Circus in Turkey is ready to experience the 16th stage of a season full of emotions, characterized by the duel Hamilton-Verstappen for the conquest of the title. The head to head between the seven-time Mercedes world champion and the young Red Bull home star is thrilling all the fans and has already somehow entered the history of the sport. An interesting graphic published by F1 on its social channels in fact, shows how the one underway this year is down one of the most balanced battles for the championship ever. The only two points advantage in the standings that Hamilton can enjoy over Verstappen in fact represent almost a record.

Only twice in the past has there been a similar or shorter distance between first and second in the class after 15 races. The ‘primacy’ belongs to the 1994 championship, when the 15th race was also the penultimate. At the time Schumacher reached the grand final in Adelaide with 92 points in the standings, against 91 by Damon Hill. The infamous and controversial incident between the two then gave the German the first title of his career. The other precedent is that of 2006, when once again there was among the contenders Michael Schumacher, challenged this time by Fernando Alonso. The Kerpen champion was on the hunt for his eighth career title – just like Hamilton this year. However, that primacy was denied him at the end of the year by the Asturian under Renault.

In the cases considered by F1, that is when the contenders for the title found themselves separated by three or fewer points after 15 GPs, only once did those behind him manage to overtake. It was 1976 and James Hunt overtook Niki Lauda in the 16th and last stage of the year, in the unforgettable Fuji race. The case of 1988 is still different, between Senna and Prost. At the time, in fact, the discard rule was in force, which allowed Senna to be crowned champion after 15 of the 16 races scheduled, despite only three points of margin on Prost and an overall haul of points lower than his rival.