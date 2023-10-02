Hamilton takes off his hat to Verstappen

Not even two years have passed, yet the 2021 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix seems so far away for Lewis Hamilton. Even if it was probably the bitterest pill of his career, the Briton would immediately return to that race, for now his last chance to win his eighth world title and thus overtake Michael Schumacher in the Formula 1 roll of honour.

Hamilton misses competing for victories, and he also misses the duels with Max Verstappen. Sir Lewis, however, is convinced he can revive them. This is why he renewed his contract with Mercedes until 2025: at almost 39 years old, Hamilton is still hungry and promises Super Max to return to challenge him for the World Championship.

Hamilton’s words

“What to say to Max? Keep doing what you’re doingwhich is an outstanding job. But we twe will do it, we can do it and it will probably be the greatest triumph of my career. I hope all the data collected this year has an impact on the W15. This is the hope of the entire Mercedes team: we must always believe in our goals without ever giving up“, he said in an interview with Blick.

The seven-time world champion then retraced his history in Formula 1, admitting that he is much happier now, that he is a man and a fulfilled driver, who has found his path and undertaken it successfully: “I must confess that I underestimated my love for this sport. But it has become a love and hate story, because there are days when I would rather not enter the cockpit. But the duels with my teammate George Russell also motivate me. You always have to be wide awake. I’m much happier now than when I was 22 and just starting out, still figuring out who I wanted to be“.