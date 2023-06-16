Lewis Hamilton believes there is a chance that Verstappen will break his records.

At the moment, things are going very well for the combination of Red Bull and Max Verstappen. In fact, there is no team or driver that can come close, actually. In fact, even Verstappen’s teammate doesn’t get his turn often enough.

Pérez does not make those mistakes because he is so bad, but Verstappen simply knows how to get more speed out of the car. Such a mistake by Pérez shows exactly that it is not a matter of driving faster, but also having more talent.

Hamilton: Verstappen can break records

The hegemony is a bit reminiscent of that of Lewis Hamilton. The British driver is currently the most successful driver of all time. Yes, he has to share the number of world titles with Michael Schumacher, but otherwise Hamilton is the best, as he has 103 wins, 4.4492.5 points, 62 fastest laps and 193 podiums. However, according to Lewis Hamilton, the records will be broken. The man to do it? Max Verstappen.

That is what Lewis Hamilton says in the first interview ahead of the 2023 Spanish GP that will be held this weekend.

Max has a great career. He is young, he has a long way to go and an impressive team. So yes, of course he can beat my records. That’s what they’re for. Lewis Hamilton, sees his records shattered.

Time for a little contemplation and reflection. Of course there is a chance that Verstappen will break Hamilton’s records, but then they have a long way to go. The hegemony of Mercedes was really unprecedented and the chances do not seem very high that Red Bull will remain the top team for so many years. And it was pretty clear that if your car isn’t good enough, it’s very difficult to compete for the title.

Can Hamilton still win something?

Speaking of which, will Hamilton add something to his palmares or will it stop there?

We know what to do here. We have to work hard. Hopefully we can make another jump at Silverstone. The fact that we haven’t won in a while is a matter of perspective. The podium in Spain felt like a victory for us. But I hope to be able to fight for victories in the last part of my career. Lewis Hamilton hasn’t won anything for a while.

Hopefully Mercedes can continue the line in Canada. Montreal is a special place for Lewis Hamilton. He won his very first race here in 2007. Not only that, he won the Canadian GP no less than seven times. He also has to share that performance with Der Schumi, because Michael also won the Canadian GP seven times.

Read more? Check out everything you need to know about the 2023 Canadian GP here!

This article Hamilton: Verstappen is going to break my records appeared first on Autoblog.nl.

#Hamilton #Verstappen #break #records