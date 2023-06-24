Max Verstappen can break Lewis Hamilton’s records.

First time world champion, second time world champion. And if it continues like this, Max Verstappen will soon be crowned champion for the third time. Well, at this level the Dutchman will be more concerned with side quests. After all, the ultimate goal was to become world champion and that is already in the bag.

And that means breaking other people’s records. With the dominance of Red Bull Racing at the moment, Max Verstappen has the right cards to pull this off. The longer the dominance lasts, the easier it will be for the number #1 to indeed shatter those records.

Lewis Hamilton knows all about that. In the first hybrid years of Formula 1, Mercedes was incredibly dominant. The records that the Briton has to his name can be broken by Verstappen. Hamilton also feels that hot breath on his neck.

At the current pace, Max will certainly break Ayrton Senna’s records, according to Lewis Hamilton. The first step has already been taken by tying level with the legendary Brazilian driver with 41 victories. Of course it doesn’t stop there.

Max still has a long career ahead of him. At least, if he keeps racing. And in a long career, the Dutchman can set many records to his name. For example, Lewis Hamilton has 103 wins in the bag. If Max wants to break that record, he still has a while to go.

Verstappen has never given the impression that he wants to remain an F1 driver for an awfully long time, like a Fernando Alonso, for example. For the time being, the Formula 1 steering wheel hanging on the willow is not an issue. Max is under contract with Red Bull Racing until at least 2028. (through Motorsport.com)

This article Hamilton: Verstappen can break my records appeared first on Autoblog.nl.

