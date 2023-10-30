The short deck of the W14 forces Mercedes to make complicated choices by sacrificing something at every race. In Mexico, in order to produce a significant lap time in qualifying and maintain a good pace in the race, the technicians adopted a greater load on the rear, consequently penalizing the top speed. For this reason, at the start of the GP, Hamilton took a long time to move up and overtake Ricciardo and Sainz, despite being faster than them on almost the entire track.