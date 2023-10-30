The Mercedes race in Mexico confirmed how knowing how to manage the car and tires is one of the most important qualities for an F1 driver: Lewis and Max have made an art of it
The short deck of the W14 forces Mercedes to make complicated choices by sacrificing something at every race. In Mexico, in order to produce a significant lap time in qualifying and maintain a good pace in the race, the technicians adopted a greater load on the rear, consequently penalizing the top speed. For this reason, at the start of the GP, Hamilton took a long time to move up and overtake Ricciardo and Sainz, despite being faster than them on almost the entire track.
