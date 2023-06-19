The three champions

11 world titles (which by now could be defined as almost 12, given the advantage of Max Verstappen over his pursuers in the championship) and 176 wins all together, on the same podium. The Canadian Grand Prix once again saw i three world champions who are still present in Formula 1 after the withdrawals, which took place one year apart, of Kimi Raikkonen and Sebastian Vettel. Max Verstappen, Fernando Alonso And Lewis Hamilton – in strict order of arrival in Montreal – represent three of the seven winningest drivers in the history of the sport and they honored in the best possible way the circuit named after another motorsport legend: Gilles Villeneuve.

Relationship evolution

In the past, the relationship between the three has not always been idyllic, on the contrary: if the friendship between Verstappen and Alonso is long-standing, both the Dutchman and the Spanish have experienced – in different phases – very strong clashes, on the track and in front of to the media, with Lewis Hamilton. Now though all past dislikes seem to have disappeared and the three brightest representatives of this Formula 1 enjoyed joking together after the race as three novice kids might do after a kart race.

“Your rear end was insane” 🥵 It’s time to tune in once again to our favorite podcast that isn’t a podcast… the cooldown room!#CanadianGP #F1 pic.twitter.com/uNgISgRHmM — Formula 1 (@F1) June 19, 2023

Q&A

The show between the three started already in cool down roomwith Hamilton commenting on the rear end of Verstappen’s car – defining it “crazy” – and Alonso who didn’t understand who he was referring to. “I was saying to him, but yours is pretty impressive too”, Hamilton joked at that point. From the English then they arrived kudos to the work of the Aston Martin mechanicsfor a defined pit stop “damn fast” from the seven-time world champion. In the actual press conference, however, there was no shortage of i mutual compliments for what, numbers in hand, was the most famous podium in the history of F1.

How many compliments

“Ten years ago I watched their challenges – commented Verstappen, referring to the two veterans at his side – Therefore racing with them is probably the coolest thing there is. When we can all share a podium together, it’s fantastic. It’s obvious they want to change positions, but at the moment I’m happy to be in the middle“, he later joked. “It’s so beautiful, it’s fantastic – Alonso echoed him – I really like these battles and these podiums. It had already happened in Australia and now here. There’s a lot of respect, a lot of talent when fighting Max and Lewis. You know you can’t go wrong“. The closing of the circle then came from Hamilton: “I agree with Fernando – underlined the Englishman – It’s a privilege to be here battling these two who have achieved incredible things in their careers. This is a truly iconic podium. As Fernando said, there is a lot of respect between us. We are able to do close battles and trust each other”.