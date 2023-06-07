Verstappen-Hamilton, we hated each other so much

Rivalry sometimes kindles and blinds sportsmen’s hearts, and that was certainly the case for Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen. The 2021 World Cup was the perfect example of two opposite and strong personalities, but who if they hadn’t found themselves fighting for the title would never have come to despise or disrespect each other.

The fight for that championship, closed amidst a thousand controversies in Abu Dhabi, risked dragging on for the following seasons. Instead, Mercedes got the car wrong, precluding Hamilton from winning the eighth title. And everything smoothed out between the two rivals: the Briton concentrated on getting his team out of the technical quagmire, the Dutchman piled up victories, reaching 40 at Montmeló.

Just the Spanish Grand Prix, however, recorded the rebirth of Mercedes, with second place for Hamilton, third for George Russell and, above all, tire wear that was surprisingly limited to the minimum. After the race, the two met in a press conference: incredible but true, they found a way to joke.

The Hamilton-Verstappen curtain

Annoyed by the strong light in the press room, Hamilton put on his sunglasses, causing laughter from Verstappen and Russell.

Verstappen: “Maybe we can come directly with helmets next time“.

Hamilton: “Yes, I would say yes. I’ll keep the glasses on because there is a lot of light“.

V: “Now they’ll make the meme of you commenting on the GP with sunglasses, looking cool“.

All friends? At the moment…

The seven-time world champion always laughed at the world champion’s comments, a symptom that at least now harmony reigns between the two. An atmosphere that reflects the trust of the two drivers in their team: Verstappen can only be 100% satisfied with the work of Red Bull, which has provided him with a car two hands superior to the competition. Of course, Hamilton is not happy on an absolute level (it is still a second place 24″ from his rival) but relative, because the W14 2.0 represents a decisive step forward compared to the ancestor and allows us to unlock a development road that in the medium to long term could allow the British – by his own admission – to resume the hunt for Verstappen.