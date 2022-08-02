The seven-time Mercedes world champion will be a shareholder of the team whose owner, Rob Walton, is a friend of Hamilton and a huge F1 fan. Condoleeza Rice, former US Secretary of State, was also among the shareholders

Lewis Hamilton, seven-time F1 world champion, becomes co-owner of the Denver Broncos, an NFL football team. This was announced by the same American team, owned by the Walton-Penner family, with a statement, to which the Mercedes driver himself replied with a tweet: “Very excited to join an incredible group and be part of the history of the Broncos!” .

friend hamilton – Hamilton and Rob Walton, a very wealthy entrepreneur who inherited the Wal-Mart supermarket chain, have been friends for a long time, thanks to Walton's passion for cars – he has a rich collection – and racing. The same entrepreneur is taking over the Broncos together with his daughter Carrie and his son-in-law Greg Penner for 4.5 billion euros: Walton has closed the deal with the group that managed the team after the death of the historic owner Pat Bowlen, who passed away in 2019 and who he had owned the Broncos since 1984. But to have the definitive go-ahead for the purchase, you need the go-ahead of at least 24 franchises that make up the current Nfl. A formality, and in the meantime Walton is gathering a number of high-level investors to support the new venture. One of these, in fact, is his friend Lewis.

the words of hamilton – “Roscoe is already thinking about how to fix the team,” jokingly posted Lewis, who said he was honored “to be part of a world-class group and lead by example across different sports.” As Walton echoed, “Hamilton is a champion who knows what it takes to lead a winning team and a fierce defender of equality. His resilient spirit and his standard of excellence will be an asset to ours. group”. Among the partners, in addition to the Walton-Penner family and Lewis Hamilton, there is also the former US Secretary of State, Condoleezza Rice.