In the points zone almost at the last

If it hadn’t been for the final clash between Carlos Sainz and Sergio Perez, which denied both of them the chance to fight for the podium, we would hardly have seen George Russell’s Mercedes finish in third place, as well as that of Lewis Hamilton even in the points zone. Thanks to this episode, however, the British driver finished at 9th placeending a difficult weekend for him and his team to digest.

All uphill

Already looking very disappointed at the end of qualifying, where he had obtained the 7th time, the future Ferrari driver then had to serve a penalty before the race for the replacement of the power unit, having to start from the pit lane together with Esteban Ocon. An uphill GP that did not allow the Englishman to fight for the victory on a circuit like that of Baku, ‘enemy’ of overtaking except for the long starting straight.

A round of applause for the new young people

A weekend opposite to that experienced by Russell, who immediately had to deal with problems but unexpectedly climbed onto the podium, unlike Hamilton, with promising performances in FP1 that were never repeated over the rest of the weekend: “Today was a difficult race – he declared – We had a good day on Friday, but the rest of the weekend was tough. We made some improvements changes for Saturday that didn’t workbut we had to accept them. We also knew that it would be difficult to overtake today. Despite the long straight, it is difficult to follow in the second sector. Franco Colapinto and Oliver Bearmanwho I ran with for most of the afternoon, did a great job. It’s nice to see young people like them succeeding and doing so well.. For their first and second race, it was really impressive.”

“Although my race was very tough, the positives are that George had a good race and managed to score some useful points for the team. – he added – We also have a lot of data to analyze ahead of Singapore. We have some updates coming before the end of the year, so hopefully we can make a step towards the frontrunners soon.”