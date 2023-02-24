The accumulated data and the sensations coming from the behavior of the Mercedes W14 yesterday the members of the Anglo-German team gave hope in view of Friday and Saturday’s tests, with a newfound optimism which however did not last long. Even before the hydraulic problem that put George Russell on foot in the afternoon, thus putting the reliability of the single-seater into question for the first time, the morning hadn’t been particularly positive either for Lewis Hamilton.

The seven-time world champion, contrary to his teammate, regularly carried out his entire test program with ben 72 rounds paths, however conditioned by high air and track temperatures. For these reasons, which made tire management complex, the team changed its work plan to concentrate mainly on the balancing of the single-seater, with the third and final day on Saturday which will push the team to work massively on various aspects to better understand the single-seater.

A not entirely positive Friday for Hamilton, who summarized the work done during his shift as follows: “It was a difficult morning – commented – the warm temperatures made it difficult to manage tire overheating, as is often the case here in Bahrain. However, we carried out our run plan and it was good to do kilometres. Everyone is working very hard, staying focused and we are finding out everything we can about W14. We have a lot of work planned for tomorrow’s final day of pre-season testing.”

Compared to today, Mercedes will start testing on Saturday with Russell, who will leave the W14 for Hamilton after the lunch break. The seven-time world champion will therefore carry out as many tasks as possible before temporarily leaving the Sakhir circuit, where he will return next weekend for the Bahrain Grand Prix, the first round of the 2023 World Championship.