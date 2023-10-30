Rematch after Austin

The Mexican Grand Prix returned to Lewis Hamilton the smile after the bitter disqualification received in Austin. This time no one took the place of honor out of the hands of the Stevenage champion who with this result is back in the hunt for the second place in the Drivers’ world championship. Thanks to the retirement of Sergio Perez, whose race in front of the home crowd lasted just one corner, the seven-time world champion recovered 19 points from the second Red Bull driver in one fell swoop. At this moment, with three GPs remaining in the season and with still another Sprint race to go – next Saturday in Brazil – I am only 20 points separate the Mercedes standard-bearer from Checo.

Coming second in the championship in a season like this, in which Red Bull has demonstrated that it has the best car on almost every circuit, would be an extraordinary sporting result for Lewis Hamilton on a sporting level. Yet another confirmation, after the criticism received in 2022, of how he is still theMercedes’ only true point of reference, also given the extremely disappointing season that George Russell is having. After the race, speaking to journalists at the press conference, the most successful driver in the history of F1, however, made it clear that he was not particularly focused on his personal result.

Second places in the sights

Rather, Hamilton’s attention seems to be focused more on the head to head between Mercedes and Ferrari for second place in the Constructors’ classification. In fact, the Mexican weekend left the situation unchanged, with the two teams taking home a haul of 27 points each. “It mostly depends on Checo’s weekends – said Hamilton regarding his hopes of a comeback in the Drivers’ championship – they have the car that won the championship. It was just unlucky, I think, in some scenarios. Obviously I lost a lot of points in the last two races, but he lost points here. We have a fluctuating trend”.

“Honestly, it won’t make much difference to my life to come second or third – added Hamilton – it is more important to bring the team to second place in the Constructors’ championship and so that’s what I focus on. Coming from what happened last weekend, having lost points, I didn’t think I would be particularly in range [di Perez]. But after today yes, so we will do our best. If we finish second in the Drivers’ championship it will be a kind of bonus”, he concluded. If he finished second in the World Championship he would be there fourth time as vice champion for Hamilton, which would equal Stirling Moss and Alain Prost at the top of this particular ranking. The previous ones are in 2007, 2016 and obviously 2021.