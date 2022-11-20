For the first time in my career, Lewis Hamilton closes a world cup without any wins conquered. The seven-time world champion interrupted this personal positive streak in the worst possible way, namely retreating since the last race of the championship due to a technical problem with his W13, moreover in the last stages of the Abu Dhabi GP. No poles, no successes and only a 6th place in the championship standings, above all behind his teammate George Russell: these data are enough to show how difficult 2022 has been for Sir Hamilton, who is now looking to the future with hope not to repeat similar years from an exclusively sporting point of view.

Yet, apart from the individual results and dissatisfaction with Mercedes’ performance, there were also other even more difficult challenges for the Briton to bear, this time of a psychological nature. Interviewed by Sky Sports F1 at the end of the Yas Marina test, number 44 summarized them as follows: “The thing harder this year was simply keep getting up and try again – has explained – it was the toughest challenge for everyone, regardless of the problems. Getting up after being hit was really complex, but we showed strength by trying to react day after day. I can say I’m really grateful for that.”