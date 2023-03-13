The FIA ​​Sporting Code

The Formula 1 championship has already begun, but the sporting issues tackled after the Bahrain Grand Prix have not overshadowed a controversy that has already been debated for several months, and more precisely since last December. What still has not been accepted in the world of Circus it’s the new one Sporting Code of the FIAwhich effectively prohibits pilots from being able to express comments of a political, social or religious nature unless there is a prior ‘green light’ from the International Federation itself.

Hamilton’s Commitment

Even before the winter tests, several riders, team principals and other members of the paddock had underlined their total opposition to this rule, to the point of considering themselves ready to voluntarily break it as a sign of protest, even at the cost of suffering a fine. Among the most active and determined to ensure that this ban is lifted there was Lewis Hamilton, today returned to the issue. The Englishman, in addition to having won seven world titles, was also one of the riders who was most committed to protecting issues such as equality or respect for diversity, he did not hide all his frustration with this type of regulation .

The indignation

In a meeting with the media, Hamilton added further thoughts on the matter: “When I read this news, they tell me that we are going in the wrong directionwhich is contrary to what I have tried to do with the team and in conversations with stakeholders within the sport – commented – in any case I expect reactions, because there are still people who don’t understand or don’t believe in the importance of having an inclusive environment”.

The challenge continues

The fact remains that Hamilton does not want to give up on the mission of reaching a turning point, continuing his battle even with his project Mission 44conceived and launched by the British champion for charitable purposes and to promote other initiatives, including those of the fight against racism: “I believe that my and our task is to continue to highlight the positive aspects and the meanings that these can have – he added – i’m very happy i got mission44 but i’m working with the team now and we have these diversity tables that i’ve been working on with all the team. Sundays (President and CEO of F1, ed) he is a great leader and he is very family oriented, very understanding and has already spoken out against what has been said so we will continue to work together in the right direction.”