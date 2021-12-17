Toto Wolff has raised the alarm: Lewis Hamilton could decide to retire from Formula 1 after what happened in the final stages of the Abu Dhabi GP following the management of the safety car by the race management led by Michael Msi.

It was not just a question of the Austrian team principal to load the tones of the absence of the world champion at last night’s FIA Gala in Paris, but a state of strong frustration emerges on the part of the seven-time world champion who he is felt cheated of an eighth title that he already felt his own.

Lewis Hamilton leaves the paddock: could he leave F1? Photo by: Steve Etherington / Motorsport Images

The entire Mercedes staff is in great alarm because Lewis has taken a few days to assess whether, after the insult suffered in Yas Marina, Formula 1 still deserves its active presence in the Circus or it is not better to close the adventure avoiding direct confrontation with George Russell.

Hamilton has no sense of blackmailing the Star brand that has always supported and supported him. Indeed, his push to renounce the appeal against the FIA ​​was a relaxing gesture that started with Lewis before the lawyers of the German company assessed at a summit in Stuttgart whether it was appropriate to continue the protest against the International Federation.

And it will be interesting to see if the winner of the “Personality of the Year” award, provocatively absent in Paris, will be sanctioned by the FIA ​​for failing to comply with the F1 sporting regulations which require the presence of the top three in the drivers’ championship.

If the International Federation grants the English the inevitable provision, it will once again show its great weakness, so that the written rules can be promptly “interpreted”, but if a fine or a reprimand could indeed arrive, the abuse could become the straw capable of breaking the camel’s back and pushing Hamilton to stop although he still has a two-year contract with Mercedes.

For F1 it would be a hard blow, given that the 2021 championship was experienced only on the duel between Max and Lewis, but for Mercedes it would be a terrible blow, because with the market closed it would suddenly find itself without the most titled and representative driver.

George Russell, Mercedes Photo by: Steve Etherington / Motorsport Images

It is true that at Brackley they can count on George Russell: the Englishman, after three years of patient waiting at Williams, will have his great opportunity to apply for the 2022 world championship challenge with the new ground-effect single-seaters, but who could be the possible substitute for Hamilton if a sensational retirement is consolidated?

The simple choice would be to promote Nick de Vries, Formula E champion for Mercedes and third Brackley driver. But does it make sense to take a leap in the dark with two drivers in the first year, or would it make more sense to recall Valtteri Bottas, asking Alfa Romeo to borrow the Finn for a year? And then would an unexpected door reopen for Antonio Giovinazzi too? There are so many questions awaiting Lewis’s answer …