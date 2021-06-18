Lewis Hamilton finished in third place the PL2 session held this afternoon on the French circuit of Paul Ricard. The reigning world champion of Mercedes was preceded – as in the morning – by teammate Valtteri Bottas. But what was surprising was his rival for the title, Max Verstappen, first at the end of the afternoon and two tenths faster than the seven-time British champion, with the same tire. On the race pace, however, Hamilton showed that Mercedes is still the car to beat to beat in France. Speaking at the end of the driving shift, the English also returned to the topic of the week: le tire pressures.

Hamilton: “I would like more checks on tire pressure”

“It was quite difficult on the track and it probably was for everyone. I don’t know if it depends on the track surface, the temperature or these inflated tires – pressures are higher than ever – but we were all slipping out there – stressed the reigning world champion – we will do a lot of analysis tonight, with the hope that things will be better for tomorrow. But the times don’t seem so terrible and we are in battle, so this is positive “ added Hamilton, who hasn’t been on the podium in two races. “There hard compound it is the best tire – the Mercedes driver then specified, reasoning from a race point of view – this is important due to the temperatures. The softer the tires, the worse it feels, so I guess the hard tire will be the one everyone will want to use on Sunday“, He concluded.