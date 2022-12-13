Throughout his Formula 1 career, which began in 2007, Lewis Hamilton was often seen in the company of his half-brother, in the pits or in the paddock Nicolas, seven years his junior and also a driver in the British Touring Car Championship. However, contrary to the seven-times world champion, Nicolas unfortunately has to deal with one cerebral palsywhich is why he participates in the current championship, or in the others in which he took part, with specially modified cars.

However, Mercedes has allowed the 30-year-old to have a unique experience, this time at the wheel of the Formula 1 car simulator. Also in this case, the Anglo-German team has set to work to implement specific ad hoc changes inside the cockpit, thus making a session aboard the official Mercedes simulator in Brackley possible.

An unforgettable day for Lewis Hamilton, who commented on all his emotion on his social profiles, thanking his team for the opportunity: “Earlier this year Nicolas and I asked my team if we could make this day happen, and here we are – he has declared – time spent in the simulator is incredibly rare, and not something accessible to someone like my brother. Custom modifications to the seat, steering wheel and pedals were required to make this possible. He spent the whole day inside, and is the first disabled person to have done so. He has always been a fighter, and to see him live this day is an honor. His smile never left his face. Can’t wait to share more moments from this special day, thanks Mercedes for the time and work he put into making this possible ea fulfill my brother’s dream“.