If we were to forget Red Bull Racing in F1, we would have an exciting championship. Alonso would then be at the top with one point ahead of Hamilton. Anyway, Red Bull is there and isn’t going anywhere. In the battle for second place in the constructors’ championship, Mercedes and Hamilton did good business at Spa. Still, the British driver is not satisfied. According to Hamilton, the bouncing of the car – it is much talked about porpoising – back again.

Hamilton watches Motorsport.com back at the Belgian GP: ‘I think it was a less exciting race. There wasn’t really anything to it. I couldn’t keep up with the cars in front of me. I had a hard time at the beginning. The rear is our big problem. We bounced a lot this weekend, we’re back to the bounce from last year.”

Where is the bouncing suddenly coming from?

Mercedes would love to have an answer to the question above. Hamilton: ‘She [het team] don’t know and for me it’s a concern, but we’re going to look at this weekend’s data and try to figure out what we can do for the next race.” In the near future, Mercedes will not yet have the opportunity to make the porpoising to remedy. During the first fourteen days of the summer break, the F1 teams have a mandatory holiday.

According to Hamilton, the bounce was ‘everywhere’ on the track. Looking at Hamilton’s onboard footage, that seems pretty accurate. We see the bouncing at Spa happening for the first time at the end of the start-finish section. Then of course also on the Kemmel Straight and on the straights between Stavelot and the chicane. So Hamilton’s Mercedes only needs a short straight to bounce.

At Zandvoort there are really only two straights – from the Arie Luyendijkbocht to the Tarzanbocht and from Turn 10 to the Hans Ernst chicane. We are curious to see if they are long enough to bounce back Hamilton and teammate Russell after the summer break.