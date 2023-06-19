Hamilton, second consecutive podium

Maybe he really hassaw the light at the end of the tunnel“. That sentence spoken at Montmeló by Lewis Hamilton it felt like a surge of optimism from the Briton of the kind there had been in the last year and a half. And instead, even on a basically unfavorable circuit like Montreal, Mercedes was there.

Without George Russell’s mistake, the result of the W14s would certainly have been better. But, if we play the episode game, it must also be said that the Ferrari he potentially knocked out a podium finish with a bungle in qualifying that ousted Charles Leclerc from Q3 and forced the Monegasque to give up the free pit stop to perform a maxi-overcuts to get rid of the DRS train that had slowed him down a lot in the early laps. And it was precisely the pace of the Ferrari that amazed the seven-time world champion.

Hamilton’s words

“Being consistent and fighting for the podium with relative consistency is great for us. I think in the end it was a difficult weekend for others. The Ferraris were fast. Had they qualified as they should have or if qualifying had been drier, they would have been ahead of us. It would have been difficult to overtake them, but she didn’t go that way. We did a better job than everyone else. We still have to work on the performance of the rear of our car: it’s our greatest weakness. I can’t keep up with others at low speeds“.

Hamilton immediately after the GP

The seven-time world champion, immediately before the podium ceremony, had commented: “For us it was a great weekend. We are recovering, slowly. Aston Martin did something extra this weekend as they brought updates. The crowd is great here, amazing atmosphere. Where to improve? Honestly it’s a great honor to be on the podium with two other world champions. I was happy to be fighting with them but Today we didn’t have enough pace unfortunately. We knew this weekend wasn’t the best for us. I was struggling in the corners at low speed, that’s where I was losing time from Fernando and Max. In traction out of turn 2, coming out of every corner. We need to add downforce to the car and make it more efficient. But we’re nibbling ground, we’ll be there soon. Max is still too far away, but in terms of pace we got a little closer”.