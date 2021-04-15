Romania (Reuters)

Seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton praised Sebastian Vettel today (Thursday) as his favorite competitor in his Formula 1 career.

Without referring to former Mercedes teammate Nico Rosberg, who beat the British driver to win the title in 2016 after fierce and often bitter fights between the duo, Cal Hamilton praises the former Ferrari driver.

The duo appeared together in a virtual press conference before the Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix early next week at the Italian circuit Imola, where four-time world champion Vettel leads the Aston Martin team now.

The journalists asked each driver to choose his favorite competitor in his “Formula 1” career.

Hamilton said the most successful Formula 1 driver throughout the ages, who is now Max Verstappen, the Red Bull driver, his main competitor. Its time.

He added: We made a great effort at that time to maintain our focus in every race, despite the difficulty of that period, it made us close to each other, due to the great mutual respect between us.

Vettel won his titles with Red Bull between 2010 and 2013, but he has struggled to maintain his level in recent years, finishing as runner-up for Hamilton as Ferrari’s driver in 2017 and 2018.

For his part, the German driver chose the battles that took place at the end of the nineties of the last century between Michael Schumacher and Mika Häkkinen, as well as the previous conflict between the two champions Erton Senna and Alan Prost among the best duos in the history of sports.