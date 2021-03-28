The new Formula 1 season has started as the previous one ended, with Lewis Hamilton at the top of the standings. The English driver, who started from second place, beat Max Verstappen in the Bahrain Grand Prix, the first race of the year, but the Red Bull driver showed that he will make things difficult for the seven-time champion on the way to his eighth World. Mercedes showed courage by choosing when to enter boxes, but the energetic team was very quick to keep their driver in the fight for the win. In the last laps, Hamilton, with very worn wheels, had a really bad time to contain Verstappen, who came to get ahead, but an electronic failure gave the Englishman the chance to regain the lead, which he did not release until the end .

Alonso was unable to finish the race on his return due to a breakdown in his Alpine on lap 34, which up to now had kept him within the top-10. Carlos Sainz did not have a good day in his debut with Ferrari either. The Spaniard, who started eighth, had a bad start and then had to come back to return to eighth place. The surprise of the race was carried out by Checo Pérez, who after suffering a breakdown in the warm-up lap that forced him to start from the pit lane, was ascending positions and finished fifth. This is how we have told the race live:

