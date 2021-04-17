The British Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes) obtained this Saturday the 99th pole position of his career in the Emilia Romaña Grand Prix, ahead of the Red Bulls of the Mexican Sergio Pérez and the Dutchman Max Verstappen in Ímola, the second race of the Formula 1 season .

Monesgasco Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) will accompany Verstappen on the second line at the legendary circuit of Ímola, on Sunday at 3:00 p.m. (1:00 p.m. GMT), followed by Frenchman Pierre Gasly (AlphaTauri) and the Mclaren of Australian Daniel Ricciardo and the British Lando Norris.

The other Mercedes driver, the Finn Valtteri Bottas, will start from eighth place.

In the first grand prix of the year in Bahrain, on March 28, it was Verstappen who took pole, before bowing in the race, falling behind Hamilton, seven times world champion and already leader of the championship.

Racing at home in Italy, but without his usual audience, due to the fact that the test takes place behind closed doors, Ferrari saw how the Spanish Carlos Sainz, could only take the eleventh place. The other Spaniard, Fernando Alonso, will start from the fifteenth position, while his teammate Esteban Ocon will start ninth

The other local team, AlphaTauri, ended on a bittersweet taste, between Gasly’s good result and Yuki Tsunoda’s accident. The Japanese, who at his 20 years old faces his second Grand Prix in Formula 1, hit the back of his car against a wall and will start last.

Aston Martin, for its part, finished with Stroll in tenth position and with Sebastian Vettel, who will start from thirteenth position on his return to what was his home last year.