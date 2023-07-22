Just before qualifying for the Hungarian GP starts, the FIA ​​announces that the contract with the Hungaroring has been extended. Until 2032, F1 will continue to return to Hungary annually. Enthusiasts who would like to go to an F1 race in Budapest again do not have to rush to order a ticket for next year. That’s for later. Now we will focus on qualifying for the Hungarian GP.

Q1

Due to the test that the FIA ​​wants to carry out this weekend, everyone must ride on the hard tire during this part of qualifying. Soon in Q2 only the medium used and in the last part the soft band. Incidentally, it is still very warm in Hungary, which means that the tires get (too) hot even faster than in the 3rd free practice.

After the first fast runs we have a surprising leader. Valtteri Bottas and his Alfa Romeo are fastest followed by Pérez and Verstappen. The track gets faster and faster as Q1 progresses. As a result, several drivers go under Bottas’ time. After this, Alfa teammate Zhou is the fastest. His time is not bettered by anyone. We don’t know what they fed those Alphas, but we need it too.

As the track continues to improve, everyone wants to start a fast lap as late as possible. As a result, it is crowded in the last sector, but that all goes without collisions. Russell seems to be the victim of it anyway. He encounters some traffic in the last part of his lap and it costs him dearly. He falls out together with Albon, Magnussen and Sargeant in the first part. Tsunoda also falls out and is therefore immediately defeated by his new teammate. Even if only by 0.013 seconds.

Our 2022 pole sitter George Russell is out of qualifying!!!! And Toto Wolff is not a happy man 😳 Poor table 😅#HungarianGP #F1 pic.twitter.com/zbJhSvuJNS — Formula 1 (@F1) July 22, 2023

Q2

Welcome back, Sergio Perez! Finally, the Mexican driver has managed to pass the second part of qualifying again. After everyone has driven a fast lap, Pérez is third behind the two McLarens. Verstappen is even faster, but he has been off track for a while. By means of track limits his first time is crossed out.

With about four minutes to go, Verstappen comes out again. This time Verstappen takes a little less risk and stays within the lines. He sets a second time. At the end of the session, Hamilton is still under Verstappen’s time. Again, both Alfa’s are in good shape. Bottas is fourth fastest and Zhou is ninth.

Carlos Sainz is the big victim of the success. He is 0.002 seconds short of Alonso who finishes tenth. Both Alpine’s are also canceled despite the fact that Ocon is the fastest in the first sector. Ricciardo puts his AlphaTauri in a neat thirteenth place and Stroll disappoints with P14.

Both drivers advance through to Q3. 👏 Great work, team!#HungarianGP #F1 pic.twitter.com/apKDk9UPRR — Alfa Romeo F1 Team Stake (@alfaromeostake) July 22, 2023

Q3

Here we go: the last part of qualifying in Hungary where you have to ride on the soft tyre. Max Verstappen has been busy all weekend to get as many fresh sets of these as possible compound so that he can now use the fresh tires. As you are used to by now, the drivers drive two fast laps: one at the start of the session and one at the end.

The first times are trickling in and Verstappen is the fastest. He is followed by Hamilton at 0.1 and Norris at 0.29 seconds. Pérez is fifth and has to tolerate Alonso. But everyone has another attempt to knock Verstappen from pole position. Pérez crosses the finish line first and does not improve.

Verstappen does not do that either. He reports that he slipped several times on his last lap. Norris does improve, but is 0.08 seconds short. Hamilton also goes faster and beats Verstappen by 0.003 seconds. Nobody saw this pole sitter coming, but it’s really true: Lewis Hamilton takes pole position for the 104th time in his career.

Hands can also be put together for the McLarens and the Alfas. Norris and Piastri are third and fourth behind Verstappen. Zhou beats both Ferraris and starts fifth tomorrow. Bottas takes P7 for Alonso. The party atmosphere at Pérez can evaporate a bit again. He crowned his comeback in Q3 with a mediocre ninth place ahead of Nico Hülkenberg.

LEWIS HAMILTON IS ON POLE!!!!! 💪 The @MercedesAMGF1 driver puts in a SENSATIONAL lap to take the top spot in Budapest 🤯 Wow, wow and WOW!!!! #HungarianGP #F1 @LewisHamilton pic.twitter.com/IrRUzsysWR — Formula 1 (@F1) July 22, 2023

Qualification results in Hungary

Hamilton Verstappen Norris Piastri zhou Leclerc Bottas Alonso Perez Hulkenberg Sainz Ocon Richard Stroll Gasly Albon Tsunoda Russell Magnussen Sergeant

What time does F1 start at Hungaroring?

Sunday

Race: 3:00 PM