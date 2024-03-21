Of course, Lewis Hamilton stands up for oppressed women in sports.

It is unbelievable. The FIA ​​just completed its investigation into their boss yesterday, and the previous riot has been stirred up again. We are talking about the case of Susie Wolff, who was accused of conflict of interest in December but was acquitted by the FIA.

You would think: that's the end of it, but as we reported earlier today, this story will continue. Susie Wolff is still very upset about this issue and has now taken the FIA ​​to court.

Susie Wolff receives support from this on expected angle, because Lewis Hamilton has spoken out about this lawsuit. What seems? He is completely on Susie's side and wholeheartedly welcomes this step.

He ruffles a few more feathers in her behind, saying that he is very proud of Susie and thinks she is very brave. It almost sounds like he is talking about his daughter, but Hamilton is really talking about Susie Wolff.

Sir Lewis then strongly criticizes the FIA: “There is no transparency, there is clearly no accountability, and we need that. I think fans need that. How can you trust the sport and what is happening here if you don't have that?”

Lewis therefore hopes that Susie can bring about change with this appointment. Hoe adds: “particularly for women.” And that's probably the crux: Susie Wolff immediately took on the role of victim by introducing her gender. And Lewis, as a noble fighter for diversity, is of course happy to go along with this.

