Sakhir (dpa)

The British, Lewis Hamilton, driver of the Mercedes team, started the journey of defending his title in the “Formula 1” world championship, by winning the Bahraini racing title today (Sunday), at the opening of the new season of the championship.

Hamilton won the championship title last season, equaling the record for the number of titles won by any driver in the history of the championship, on par with German legend Michael Schumacher, who won the title seven times.

Hamilton finished first in the race, beating the Dutch Red Bull driver Max Verstappen, who is expected to be Hamilton’s strongest contender for the championship title this season.

Hamilton’s Mercedes team-mate Valtteri Bottas finished third in the race.