Sixth, beaten once again by teammate George Russell – who started six positions behind him – but at least in points after the hole in the water at Imola. Talk about a Lewis Hamilton happy after such a race would be excessive, but at least the seven-time English world champion has returned to move the rankings, climbing to sixth position in the championship, one point ahead of his fellow countryman: Lando Norris. Sunday in ‘his of him’ Miami, however, was not particularly special and would have ended with an even worse result without the ‘gift’ of Valtteri Bottas, who thanks to a mistake let his former box mate pass in the final laps.

“We finished fifth and sixth, that’s a few points for the team – Hamilton told Sky Sports F1 after the race – the circuit is very demanding on a physical level. At first I tried to take who was in front of me, I had some good battles, but I had some bad luck. The positives? Reliability. But in terms of speed we are still at the level of Bahrain“, his thought. The # 44 at the beginning of the race was also the victim of a contact with Fernando Alonso in curve 1 which, according to him, damaged his W13: “I’m not sure how, but the car was no longer the same as it was when I did the alignment laps on the grid. I’m sure that’s something they’ll check out in the pits“.

Just Hamilton with the pit wall had to complain during the GP about the strategy. The English champion was puzzled by the fact that, under the Safety Car regime, he was asked to decide whether or not to enter the pit lane to change tires. An episode that the British also remarked in front of the cameras, without hiding a certain annoyance: “In that scenario, I don’t know where everyone is. So when the team tells you the choice is yours, I don’t have all the information and data to make the decision. This is your job, you make the decision for me, since you have all the details. I rely on the kids for this. They passed the ball to me today. I do not understand“.