The Return of the Veterans

After so many seasons in which the new generation of riders was talked about, from Verstappen to Leclerc passing through Norris and Russell, in this start of 2023 two ‘old men’ of the Circus who have no intention of stepping aside : Fernando Alonso And Lewis Hamilton. The Asturian has landed in Aston Martin and, finally thanks to a competitive single-seater, is really living a second youth. The two-time world champion has in fact collected five podiums in the first six races and seems to be the only man on the track able to give, at least occasionally, a bit of a hard time to the unreachable Red Bulls.

Eighth title mission

Hamilton, on the other hand, has a less competitive machine at his disposal, but that’s not stopping him from redeem yourself from the disappointments suffered in the last year. After being beaten in direct confrontation by George Russell in the first year of living together, this time he’s the one driving the team: he’s ahead in the standings and the only podium conquered by Mercedes at the start of the season bears his signature. For those who have won seven world titles in their career, however, these sops are not enough. Hamilton’s goal is to finally achieve the eighth world title he was unable to celebrate in Abu Dhabi two seasons ago. A difficult mission to achieve, but which according to Alonso is still possible.

Alonso’s thought

Talking to the news agency PA, in fact, Hamilton’s former partner at the time of the common – and difficult – coexistence in McLaren underlined how the 38-year-old from Stevenage and Mercedes have all the credentials to return to the top of Formula 1. “Lewis will be in contention for an eighth title – Alonso ruled – I don’t know if next year or in the future, but he will certainly have another chance to win the championship. Mercedes are a very strong team and Lewis is a very strong driver. We don’t forget how he rides from one season to the next. The Mercedes is not an easy car to drive and it’s not a fast car, but every weekend you see that Lewis is always there: fourth, fifth, and he was second in Australia. He is driving to the best of the car’s capabilities”.

Future under discussion

Hamilton is currently in expiry of the contract with Mercedes at the end of this season and about him the most disparate rumors for the future have circulated: from a hypothetical and highly improbable transfer to Ferrari to a retirement from racing. However, the person concerned has repeatedly reiterated that wanting to continue his racing career, trying to return to those top positions in the world rankings that haven’t seen him as a protagonist for two seasons now. In this sense, Alonso is the perfect demonstration of how much a wait – even a long one – can be repaid.