Max Verstappen has caused quite a bit in recent weeks. Not only did he win the championship in Japan, Verstappen also doesn’t hold back off the track. After pit reporter Ted Kravitz made statements about the Verstappen championship in 2021, the Dutchman wants the British Sky Sports no longer speak. In Mexico he reacts to his decision.

The reason for the skyboycott of Verstappen was a quote from Kravitz about the American GP. In it, he says Hamilton will be “robbed” of his eighth title in 2021 in his bid to become “the greatest of all time”. According to Max Verstappen, disrespectful statements that he had had enough and decided not to talk to him anymore Sky Sports. You can find the entire segment below.

The Sky Boycott

During the press conference after the Mexican GP, ​​he is asked what made him decide not to talk to the British medium anymore. “It had nothing to do with this weekend, but this year it is a constant factor. They look for things, they are disrespectful, certainly one person’, says Verstappen. Red Bull is in solidarity with Verstappen and no longer talks to sky.

On Twitter in particular, people spoke negatively about Verstappen’s boycott. According to Verstappen, that is the core of the problem: the toxicity of social media: ‘At the moment, social media is a very toxic place. If you do that all the time, live on television, you only make it worse instead of trying to make it a better world.’

Later in the press conference, Verstappen is again asked about the toxic atmosphere on Twitter. He replies: ‘Because the sport becomes more popular and more people watch, more people start writing. I think that’s just it. […] I hope we can come up with some kind of algorithm that makes sure these people don’t… keyboard warriors become.’

Hamilton is behind Verstappen

Lewis Hamilton wholeheartedly agrees. “I think social media is becoming more and more toxic as the years go by. I think we should eventually get rid of it. Mental health is so prominent now. […] I’m glad I read that [de reacties] no, but the media platforms definitely need to do more to protect people, especially young children and women. At the moment they don’t do that yet so I think it will just keep going.’