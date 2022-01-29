As he continues to argue about his future in Formula 1, Lewis Hamilton fully enjoys the winter holidays in the United States. The seven-time world champion of Mercedes was immortalized at Los Angeles with one of his traditional eclectic outfits intent on enjoying the last few days with serenity before making known – inevitably – his decision regarding participation in the 2022 world championship.

As is well known, Hamilton’s silence has continued since the last Grand Prix of last season in Abu Dhabi, when he lost the title in a daring way in the hot confrontation against Max Verstappen and Red Bull. After releasing the traditional post-race interview, the Briton deserted the press conference organized by the FIA ​​and did not post anything on his social profiles, stopping to follow everyone on his Instagram channel.

All his colleagues are now in full athletic and technical training less than two weeks after the first introductions of the new cars, with the first pre-season tests starting in Barcelona on 23 February. From these photos, however, it seems that Lewis is still on vacation, even if we are not sure of the actual period in which they were taken.

Photo: Twitter profile @SirLewisUpdates