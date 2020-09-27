Cold gesture from Lewis Hamilton after the podium. “Race full of problems? No. I started first, I went first and I finished third.” The Briton started from pole but was sanctioned minutes later because he tried two starts, in the training laps, in an area that was not enabled for it. He simply started a few meters beyond the pit lane to avoid dirt off the line, but received a double penalty of five seconds for that which seems excessive, because he ruined his chances of victory without putting anyone in danger.

So Lewis defended himself … and accused because he also received two points on his card (if he received as many in the next races, he would have a sanction): “The penalty points that are given in general are ridiculous.l. They should apply when you put someone in danger. I don’t know what each one wears. But in the end it is a ridiculous rule. “A warning:” I hope I will not give you the slightest excuse again. “Because he thinks that the commissioners have pointed out the registration.

“I don’t think they will do it against me, probably with any team that is in front everything is checked many times. There are many things to make the races more exciting. I don’t know if there was anything to do with the norm because of what happened today. We come across a slope but we have already faced adversities in the past, “says the World Cup leader, who still finished third in the race. As for the possibility of sitting down and talking to Michael Masi, Race Director: “I haven’t decided yet. For now, I’m looking forward to getting home.” “We will go to the rules, we will see where rules can be created or what penalties have never been applied before, to be prepared. We will work hard. I must make sure that I do not give them the slightest reason,” he sentence.

“If you look at any race, at least this year, I always stop a bit later (to rehearse starts) and I’ve never had a problem, I’ve even done it here other times. It says to do it after the traffic light, it doesn’t say to what a distance. I didn’t want to do it where the dirt was, I talked about it with the team and they said it was okay. There are no differences compared to Brazil where you do it at the end of the pit lane which could be even more dangerous. Interesting decision … “.