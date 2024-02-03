Hamilton speaks: “Thank you Mercedes. Ferrari? Childhood dream” | FP

Lewis' version

In the end, two days after that February 1st which will remain engraved forever in the history of Formula 1, Lewis Hamilton has spoken. Of course, there had already been his very first statements – via a Mercedes press release – at the time of the announcement of his separation from the Brackley team at the end of this championship. This time, however, Hamilton wanted to expose himself personally, directly, on his official Instagram profile, where he is followed by almost 36 million people.

Thanks to Wolff and Lauda

English published a long message, surrounded by two beautiful and significant photos that summarize his triumphant adventure in Mercedes, which officially began in January 2013 and will end this December. Inevitable i thanks to Toto Wolff and Niki Lauda; impossible, on the other hand, to hide the emotion for what will be the new adventure of the seven-time world champion, who has defined the possibility of driving for Ferrari “the realization of another childhood dream”.

It's been a crazy few days which have been filled with a whole range of emotions. But as you all now know, after an incredible 11 years at Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team, the time has come for me to start a new chapter in my life and I will be joining Scuderia Ferrari in 2025. THE… pic.twitter.com/ysie0XxAFe — Lewis Hamilton (@LewisHamilton) February 3, 2024

The full letter

Below we offer you the full translation of the message written by Hamilton:

“They were crazy days and full of emotions.

But as you all know by now, after 11 incredible years at the Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team, the time has come to start a new chapter in my life and in 2025 I will join Scuderia Ferrari.

I feel incredibly lucky, having achieved results with Mercedes that I could only have dreamed of as a child, to now have the chance to realize another childhood dream. Driving in Ferrari red.

Mercedes has been a big part of my life since I was 13, so this decision was the hardest I've ever had to make. I am incredibly proud of everything we have achieved together and I am very grateful for the hard work and dedication of everyone I have worked with over the years and of course Toto, for his friendship, his guidance and his leadership. . Together we won titles, broke records and became the most successful driver-team combination in F1 history. And of course I can't forget Niki, that he was a great supporter and that I still miss every day.

I must also express my great appreciation to the entire Mercedes-Benz Board of Management and all the company's employees in Germany and around the world for supporting me over these 26 years.

But it's the right time to change and face a new challenge. I still remember the feeling of taking a leap in the dark when I joined Mercedes in 2013. I know that some didn't understand it at the time, but I was right to make this choice and I still have the same feeling now. I'm excited to see what I can bring to this new opportunity and what we can do together.

However, at the moment I am not thinking about 2025. I am focusing on next season and returning to the track with Mercedes. I am more motivated than ever, I am fitter and more focused than ever and I want to help Mercedes win once again. I am 100% committed to the work I have to do and I am determined to end my collaboration with the team with a positive result.

Thank you to all of you who have been on this journey with me, you have supported me as I chase my dreams and I hope I can continue to make you proud. As always, I send you my love and positive energy.”