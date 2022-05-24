Lewis Hamilton he was the only driver to choose medium compound tires to start the Spanish Grand Prix in Barcelona, ​​a courageous choice that was immediately thwarted by a contact during the first lap at Turn-4 between the Mercedes driver and Kevin Magnussen. The ‘spin’ between the two cars cost Lewis Hamilton a puncture in the front left, who thus found himself at the bottom of the group 50 seconds behind Max Verstappen, then winner of the race after the technical knockout of Charles Leclerc.

“Guys, if I were you I would save this engine”the radio communication of a depressed Hamilton that he almost would have preferred withdraw after the disappointment following contact with Magnussen. “In our opinion we can finish eighth if not even further, so let’s continue”, encouraged the track engineer.

The rest is history, with Hamilton able to keep a decidedly fast pace until he reached the fourth position, then transformed into a fifth due to the power unit problem had in the final of the Grand Prix, an inconvenience that also affected George Russell, who had sufficient margin to maintain the third place that earned the second podium of the year for the former Williams driver. “You were the fastest car on the track, you had 50” to recover on Verstappen and you finished in 40 seconds “the words by radio of Toto Wolff after the checkered flag against a decidedly reassured Hamilton compared to the discomfort experienced at the start of the race.

On his social channels, the very English champion wanted to reiterate how much energy he is preparing to face the weekend in Monaco after the injection of confidence – according to Pino Allievi, the seven-time world champion is far from over – he had in Spain: “It was another day that reminded me how much i love this sport. Going from the emotions you feel when you are on the ground to the ones you feel at the end is really exciting. All our hard teamwork is starting to pay off. Together we are making progress. I can’t wait for this weekend to arrive “. Marc Surer and Lando Norris even indicated a possible favorite in Monaco in the Mercedes. In the Principality it could really be a three-way fight between Red Bull, Ferrari and Mercedes.