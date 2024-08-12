Air conditioning in Zandvoort

During the free practice sessions for the next Grand Prix of the calendar, at Zandvoort Over the weekend of August 23-25, Formula 1 announced its intention to test an active cooling system for the cabin, with the aim of improving the driving conditions of the pilots.

Many will remember the extreme conditions in which the race was held in Qatar in 2023, with Logan Sargeant retiring due to the heat and Esteban Ocon and Lance Stroll feeling ill after getting out of their cars. The Federation is studying and acting precisely in the direction of avoiding these situations.

Hamilton’s opinion

Lewis Hamilton Mercedes, however, explained that he was not enthusiastic about the idea, underlining that it is up to the drivers to be fit for all race conditions: “We are well-paid athletes and we have to train hard to handle the heat. I don’t think we need air conditioning in cars, which would probably also make cars heavier.”