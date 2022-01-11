“The longer this stalemate continues, the worse the situation related to Lewis Hamilton’s future becomes.” This is the concept expressed by the journalist of Sky Sports Uk Craig Slater about the long silence on the part of the Mercedes driver. A month has now passed since the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix that crowned Max Verstappen world champion for the first time in his career on 12 December. To Yas Marina Lewis Hamilton seemed destined to conquer the eighth world champion, a result that would have definitively handed him over to the legend as he would have passed Michael Schumacher ‘stopped’ at seven, but the accident of Nicholas Latifi and the Safety Car that ensued gave Verstappen the opportunity to attack Hamilton on the last lap.

Clerk of the Course Michael Masi forced the rules to compare the duelists, allowing only the cars that stood between Hamilton and Verstappen to split. The Mercedes driver by radio in front of this procedure spoke of “handling” only to turn out to be measured and sporty in the hot interviews sustained after the race. Hamilton then has skipped the press conference and from 11 December 2021 it has stopped its activity on social media.

Mercedes withdrew its intention to appeal on the morning of Thursday 15 December, the evening in which in Paris during the FIA ​​Gala Max Verstappen collected the trophy that belongs to the winner of the F1 world championship. Toto Wolff and Lewis Hamilton have deserted the appointment. The new president of the FIA ​​Mohammed Bin Sulayem stated that the regulation “It was not written by God” and that can be improved. According to Slater, the expected official statements from the FIA ​​regarding what happened in Abu Dhabi will ‘unblock’ Hamilton’s blackout: “Mercedes expects something tangible following the Federation investigation“Slater added. As reported by today’s edition of Times Mercedes does not consider Hamilton’s presence on the starting grid in 2022 to be questioned, although other publications across the Channel do not rule out the possibility of a sabbatical for the 1985 class.