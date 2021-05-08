Briton Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes) increased his record for pole positions signing this Saturday the 100th of his career in the Formula 1 Spanish Grand Prix. Hamilton will start this Sunday first on the grid ahead of his main rival, Dutchman Max Verstappen (Red Bull), while in the second row will be the Finn Valtteri Bottas (Mercedes) and the Monegasque Charles Leclerc (Ferrari).

Behind were Carlos Sainz (sixth), Australian Daniel Ricciardo (McLaren), seventh, Mexican Sergio Pérez (Red Bull), eighth, British Lando Norris (McLaren), ninth and Fernando Alonso (Alpine), who will start from the tenth position.

At the Montmeló circuit, which is not very conducive to overtaking, the positions on the starting grid are crucial: in 22 grands prix out of 30, the winner started from the first position.

In the other eight, only three winners were not on the front row of the grid. The worst placed, Fernando Alonso in 2013, had started from fifth position.

After three rounds (two won by Hamilton, one by Verstappen), the British veteran, aiming for an eighth world crown, leads the drivers’ standings eight points ahead of the Dutchman.