The podium turned into disqualification

The Italian night had begun with celebrations on the part of Lewis Hamilton, 2nd at the finish line in United States Grand Prix not without a hint of regret for a strategy that did not allow the seven-time world champion to be able to recover sufficient ground on Max Verstappen to start a possible fight for victory. The real disappointment, however, occurred a few hours after the checkered flag: the Mercedes driver, in fact, was disqualified from the race.

The reasons for the exclusion

For him, exactly as for Charles Leclercthe reason for leaving the scene can be traced back to uneven surface of his car discovered in the post-race technical checks. He thus misses the sixth podium of the season, as well as the third best result of this season after the 2nd place obtained in both Australia and Spain. Mercedes’ justifications of linking the excessive wear of the surface to the bumps in the asphalt, such as to violate article 3.5.9 e of the FIA ​​technical regulations.

Hamilton looks at the glass half full

A bitter outcome therefore for Sir Lewis, obviously disappointed by the disqualification but still positive for the progress made by his team in view of the Texan event: “First of all, congratulations to Max and Red Bull – he declared sportingly – they did an incredible job all year, they dominated and were almost flawless. Towards the end, though, we were catching up to them. I was hoping I could do it, but I just needed a couple more laps. There was a lot of work to bring this update here and it was difficult after the last race in Qatar. I felt like I let the team down, so I had to go through a very deep process to get back here. It’s one of those experiences where It’s not how you fall, but how you get back up. I came here with the desire to fight, I felt good and I am very happy with my performance. Overall, we still haven’t achieved an optimal performance today. We had a good pace and I felt good in the car. It was tough to race with those around me, who were very fast, but we can be satisfied with many things. I feel positive because we are moving forward, even if on reflection we could have won today. It’s obviously disappointing to be disqualified after the race, but that’s it It doesn’t take away from the progress we’ve made this weekend“.