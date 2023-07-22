It was from the 2021 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix that Lewis Hamilton missed the appointment with his 104th pole position of his extraordinary career. The seven-time world champion from Mercedes had to wait a long time 33 races to return to winning the pole start, in what was the longest abstinence from pole in his entire experience in the category, which began in 2007. Hamilton signed the ninth pole position at the Hungaroring, a track on which he is particularly at ease and where he has won on eight previous occasions, the last of which in 2020.

“Let Verstappen pass? No”

Hamilton was lapidary when a Sky they asked him if he will give Verstappen a hard time or will he only think about doing his race: “Step aside to let Max through? No, I’m not moving. He will certainly be fast, it won’t be easy to keep up with him, but I certainly won’t give up. If I get the chance to hold the position I will, I won’t give it up without a fight“. The Englishman then commented on the surprising pole position: “I don’t know if the feeling I get is relief. I think it’s just pure joy. That’s what we’ve all worked for and I’m lucky enough to have experienced some amazing things in the sport. The last 18 months have been without pole positions, I haven’t been on the front row for how long? 33 GP? That’s more than 30. I didn’t know if we’d be back. I strongly believed that we would at some point, but there was no certainty. Finally having such a result within reach was a great feeling. But getting to pole is really incredible. I still can’t believe it, I feel like a kid.”

Hamilton’s words at the press conference

Hamilton then spoke to reporters during the traditional press conference reserved for the top3: “I forgot how it felt to be on pole. I don’t think I breathed it during my lap, it was an extraordinary feeling after such a long time. I improved in Turns 2 and 11, and our last sector was really good. This pole gives us the energy to stay motivated, it was truly epic. I had mixed sensations on the simulator, and yesterday after the first practice the balance wasn’t there. But the work done on the simulator at the factory and with the team here allowed us to find the right setup. In the race we always have a good pace, yesterday Max showed a better pace than ours, but starting from pole we will have a chance and we can have a great race.

Criticisms of the new format? It was for the fans, it wasn’t the best for the show on Friday, but for sustainability we have to do more, thinking about how many wet tires we don’t use. I haven’t been on pole since 2021, but I knew we’d be back, it was only a matter of time. We corrected the bad decisions of the past and are now starting to see the fruits of our labor. For tomorrow’s race I’m energized like at my first GP of 2007. Here the car felt very good and gave me confidence, apart from a couple of corners. So you’re not afraid of losing control and hitting the wall. Russell and I started with the same set-up, but after FP1 I wanted to make some changes. At one point a gust of wind knocked me out of control and I would have been very frustrated to lose pole because of that. Today the car was nice to drive and the rear felt good and I wasn’t afraid of losing it. If you could have seen under my helmet, you would have seen a huge smile.”