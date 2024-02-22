Hamilton returns to the wheel

Lewis Hamilton he finished with the third best time his first day of testing in Bahrain, having left the entire session to teammate George Russell yesterday. The seven-time world champion, in his last season with Mercedes before the much talked about transfer to Ferrari, was over a second behind the red team driven by Carlos Sainz, who however used C4 tires for his best time, against the C3s. of English.

W15: an improvement compared to 2023

Four tenths instead which – with the same compounds – separated the #44 from Sergio Perez's Red Bull, second in the ranking. Time rankings aside, it is the impressions that count most in these tests and Hamilton seems to have had some positive ones at the wheel of the W15: “It was a productive day – commented Hamilton at the end of the session – we have collected many lessons on the W15, both in long runs and single laps. We have clearly improved this year's car and it is much more pleasant to drive“.

Team man again

The veteran from Stevenage then returned to play the role of team player, thanking the team for their winter work: “A big thank you to everyone involved in Brackley and Brixworth for their hard work over the last year. I'm really grateful for their hard work. We still have some progress to make, of course. But this is a good foundation to build on. We will continue to keep our heads down and work to find improvements, both for the rest of the test and for next week. I can't wait to get back in the car tomorrow morning“, he concluded.