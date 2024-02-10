Sainz and Hamilton, season of exiles

The sensational announcement of Lewis Hamilton's move to Ferrari starting from the 2025 season has put the British champion himself and the current driver of the red, Carlos Sainz, in a particular position for the 2024 season which is about to begin. The seven-time world champion and the Spaniard – last year's winner of the Singapore GP – will in fact experience the particular situation of separated at home.

It's been a long time since a change of team for a driver – even more so a top class one – was announced so far in advance of the actual entry into force of the new contract. However, there is a precedent from the beginning of the century that closely resembles what happened in recent days and that can make both Hamilton and Sainz smile, at least as a good omen for the future.

Alonso's encore as McLaren's betrothed

In 2006 in fact Fernando Alonso he won his second world title, with Renault, after having Already signed a contract that tied him to McLaren for the 2007 season. As the new world champion, on 19 December 2005, Alonso publicly announced his transfer to the team managed at the time by Ron Dennis and in which he would later find the then rookie Lewis Hamilton as his teammate. .

The 2006 season – which was characterized by the very long duel between Alonso and Renault and Michael Schumacher and Ferrari – ultimately saw the Franco-Spanish combination prevail. The Asturian, despite his imminent farewell, received all the support possible from his team and the separation was characterized by mutual affectionso much so that in 2008 – after the clashes he had with McLaren's top management the previous year – Alonso 'returned to the fold' competing for another two seasons with the Enstone team.