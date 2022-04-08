Investigations floated in the Australian afternoon after the first two free practice sessions in Melbourne. The jury of commissioners nominated for Albert Park – Gerd Ennser, Enrique Bernoldi, Dennis Dean and Matt Selley – decided to call Lewis for 5:30 pm local time (9:30 am in Italy) HamiltonCarlos Sainz and Lance Stroll to clarify a controversial episode of impeding occurred after the first five minutes of activity in PL2 in turn 13 (the penultimate).

The Spaniard from Ferrari has been at the center of possible obstacles several times, being slowed down by Yuki Tsunoda in turn 2 during his first qualifying simulation with Soft rubber. The Japanese had just come out of the pits and was not promptly notified by his engineer, effectively canceling Sainz’s lap.

This morning, however, it was Sebastian Vettel who ended up under the magnifying glass, for having entered the track without authorization with a scooter. The German was intent on returning independently to the pits after the end of the session due to a problem with the power unit of his Aston Martin, which had recently taken him on foot, forcing him to skip all PL2s.