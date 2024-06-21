The Daily Mail revelation

“Anonymous email sent to the F1 community claimed that Lewis Hamilton was sabotaged by Mercedes.”this is the title of the site Daily Mail, written by Jonathan McEvoy. The British journalist actually reported an email, sent on June 10th – the day after the Canadian GP – to all the most prominent personalities in the F1 paddock, including journalists. Curiously, the same list of recipients who in March received the files regarding the alleged – and never confirmed – evidence accusing Christian Horner of having had a relationship with the Red Bull employee.

In the letter the sender implied that he was a Mercedes employee and revealed what he described as Toto Wolff’s plan to make Hamilton look bad because he was offended by the seven-time world champion’s decision to move to Ferrari.

A theme we told you about in recent days, suggested between the lines by the British champion himself in the last race weekends.

Hamilton explained that he was not aware of the email – and in the paddock on Thursday he wanted to calm things down. Mercedes has already taken action and tried to trace the IP address from which the document began, so far without success, ensuring that it was not in the most absolute way one of his employees, but more probably a disappointed fan.

The content of the email

Jonathan McEvoy also said that he had collected a secret – with a guarantee of anonymity – from “a nearby source” to the facts, which suggested to him that the reconstruction made by the email was substantially accurate.

This is the text sent to the F1 paddock: “Some of us in the team are unhappy with the systematic sabotage of Lewis and his car, his tire strategy, race tactics and the related repercussions on his mental health. Lewis is cut off and there are some sneaky things happening that people need to know about.

Ask the questions and the truth will come out, you will find everything in the data. With the exception of Bono (Peter Bonnington, Hamilton’s race engineer) and those who love Lewis, everyone else is on a dangerous path that could be life-threatening for Lewis, the other drivers and even the public. The strategy of fitting him with cold tires is a death sentence.”

The English journalist also reported having received a message Whatsapp with similar content. Boutade or reality? The mystery deepens…