British derby

Since their first appearance as teammates last year in Bahrain, Lewis Hamilton and George Russell captured the attention of the British media and fans. Inevitable if the most successful driver in the history of F1 and one of the most interesting young talents in motorsport are brought together in the same garage. The fact that both are British and that they race for a team that is formally German but that manages all of its operational activities in the United Kingdom can only further increase the hype around this couple, considered by many to be the strongest – in the sum of the two elements – of the entire Formula 1 grid.

Less controversy, same rivalry

Compared to the recent tensions involving Verstappen-Perez in Red Bull e Leclerc-Sainz at Ferrarithe two drivers The British were able to avoid thorny back and forth over the radio, even if in the Barcelona qualifying session a misunderstanding in the management of slipstreams led them to a sensational contact. But the absence of argumentative radio teams hasn’t erased the allure of a comparison always very balanced on the track. Last year the headlines had all been for Russell, able to seize the only victory of the season for Mercedes and beat his team-mate in the standings by number of points scored. In the first 10 races of this 2023 though the Stevenage veteran seems to have taken his revenge.

Hamilton commands

The Silverstone round once again certified how this year speed – and also good luck, which in the home GP took the form of the Safety Car that came out with perfect timing – is smiling on the 38-year-old baronet. The exact opposite of what happened in 2022. Hamilton can currently enjoy a 39-point margin over his teammate. The #44 also achieved four podium finishes – only Alonso among the non-Red Bulls did better – against Russell’s only top-3 finish. In qualifying, however, the head-to-head is in perfect parity: Hamilton was ahead five times, Russell as many times.

Renewal in sight

If this situation were to continue until the end of the season, it would certainly be an important point of pride for Hamilton and it could also come in handy in managing the renewal negotiations with Mercedes. In fact, it is no mystery that Hamilton would like to sign a multi-year contract renewal (possibly for three seasons), while Toto Wolff and Mercedes would prefer a 1+1 deal. Beating Russell would put Hamilton in a position of even greater strength compared to the team’s top management and could facilitate him in seeing his requests fulfilled.