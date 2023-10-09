Emotional swing

Before the accident on the trackwith annexes pungent radio teams dictated by the heat of the moment. Then the apologies in the press and via social networks and finally the face-to-face clarification, complete with a hug. The all-British Mercedes pair experienced a fiery Sunday in Qatar, and not just because of the scorching temperatures that characterized the second ever race in the history of Formula 1 on the Lusail circuit. The ‘bad incident’ happened immediately, on the first corner after the start, with Lewis Hamilton who – thanks to the red tires – started better than George Russell and Max Verstappen and attempted a sensational double overtaking on the outside.

Outgoing contact

However, Russell found himself in the middle against his will and the seven-time world champion tried to complete the corner as if the sister car #63 wasn’t there. After the frustration of the moment, Hamilton – forced to retire – reviewed the episode on the replay and took theentire responsibility for contact. So first came the ‘mea culpa’ in front of the cameras and then an equally explicit post on Twitter, in which the Stevenage veteran admitted without hesitation that he had the “100%” of faults. However, Hamilton reserved the best gesture for after the race.

Actions speak louder than words. pic.twitter.com/aN33QJLvtD — Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team (@MercedesAMGF1) October 8, 2023

Clarification and hug

In fact, when the race ended, with Russell fourth at the finish line, the #44 went to his team’s motorhome to look for his teammate. Thus came the face-to-face apologies, the compliments for the result obtained by the young teammate and a clarifying hug which puts an end – at least for now – to a not exactly pleasant couple of weeks inside the Mercedes garage. The clash in Lusail in fact came after the skirmishes experienced by the couple in the Japanese Grand Prix, in which Russell had complained via radio about Hamilton’s attitude which he said was too aggressive towards him.

Wolff’s return

The common denominator of these two races was the absence of team principal Toto Wolff from the wall, which is expected to regularly return to its place in Austin. However, Mercedes is consoled by the numbers in the Constructors’ classification. In fact, despite the bumper car at Turn 1, the Brackley team still managed to take home seven points more than Ferrarithus increasing to +28 the margin over the reds in the head-to-head duel for the role of vice world champion behind Red Bull.