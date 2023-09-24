Hamilton-Russell, what friction at Suzuka

Since they both signed the contract renewal until 2025, the harmony between Lewis seems to have ended Hamilton and George Russell. In Singapore the seven-time world champion criticized Mercedes’ strategy, which stopped both him and his young teammate to try to undermine Carlos Sainz’s first place, while in Suzuka the two disturbed each other at least three times.

Hamilton certainly did not appreciate Russell’s overtaking on the sixth lap at the chicane before the finish line, a maneuver then returned by Sir Lewis to the outside in Turn 1. Furthermore, on lap 16, Hamilton goes wide at the Degner curve, before the hairpin, and puts himself in Russell’s jaws: with experience and malice, Sir Lewis widens his teammate at the spoon, defending the position. Is it over here? Of course not, because at the end the former Williams driver found Hamilton himself and Carlos Sainz in his mirrors. Despite being on different strategies (he only stopped once and was therefore slower than the #44) Russell initially did not let Hamilton pass, certainly making him lose time in the fight against the Ferrari driver. The Mercedes garage intervened by imposing team order and allowing the 1985 class to defend fifth position.

Hamilton’s words

Hamilton, despite having obtained the desired result, was however not happy with the treatment received from his teammate: “It wasn’t a perfect scenario for the team. In that situation we had to change positions, we are a team and to beat the Ferraris we had to do it. I don’t care about my championship position, George is clearly behind me, we are not fighting for the world championship and track position doesn’t make a big difference. What makes the difference is the team’s position compared to Ferrari“These were the Briton’s complaints after the race.

“We had different strategies and I was faster than George. If the Ferrari hadn’t been with us it wouldn’t have been necessary to change positions, but there was a Ferrari that was catching me with fresher tires and also catching George. We had to work together to maintain both positions on the Ferrarior at least to ensure that one of us was in front, which is still better than losing both positions“.