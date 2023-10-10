Flashback Mercedes

The accident at the start of the Qatar Grand Prix, which involved the two Mercedes of Lewis Hamilton and George Russell, inevitably sent the memories of all Formula 1 fans back in time, to May 15, 2016.

That day took place highest and most controversial point of the rivalry between Hamilton himself and his then teammate Nico Rosberg, protagonists of a head-to-head battle for the conquest of the world title that had been going on for two years and which would reach extreme levels of tension precisely in that last season of coexistence. Who better than Rosberg himself, therefore, to analyze the fratricidal clash that knocked the seven-time world champion out of action after just one corner.

nico talking about the lewis/george incident pic.twitter.com/408AAF5oEY — roxane (@sebsclaren) October 8, 2023

Nico Rosberg’s analysis

The 2016 world champion actually has confirmed Hamilton’s own version, who took the blame for the contact after the race. Speaking into the microphones of Sky Sports F1Rosberg commented on the dynamics of the contact thus: “Lewis was on the soft tire and tried to get through on the outside, but there were three cars that were tied together in Turn 1. 100% Lewis’ mistake. It’s a slight error in judgment, it’s not a major error, but it didn’t leave enough room for George there. The fault lies entirely with Lewis, which he has already admitted. He took full responsibility for this.”.

Rosberg then starred in a little question and answer with colleague Naomi Schiff, who was analyzing the episode with him for British TV. The Belgian pilot of Rwandan origins however wanted to grant in her reflection the “benefit of the doubt to Lewis”, referring to the start of the Sprint race the day before. According to her, Russell could have imagined that Hamilton, on a softer rubber compound, could have started better than him and therefore found himself alongside him in Turn 1.”But there’s no doubt Naomi! [sulla responsabilità di Hamilton] – replied a somewhat impatient Rosberg – you said ‘the benefit of the doubt’. There is no doubt“.